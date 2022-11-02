Manchester City youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could "potentially" play in the Champions League game against Sevilla.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he will assess his squad in training, but added: "The players who don't play regularly will play."

Striker Erling Haaland remains out of action as he is "still not 100%".

Fixture congestion means City will rotate their squad, before their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

"We want to win the game and to continue to practice things," Guardiola said.

W﻿ho do you think will start for City? Predict Guardiola's line-up