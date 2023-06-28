German football expert Jasmine Baba tells BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast what kind of defender Josko Gvardiol is: "He’s fast, intense, dynamic, really good at changing directions and really good at transitioning from attack and defence and vice versa.

"He’s a really good, agile defender and his strength is in passing while he’s in possession - even under pressure he still finds solutions to play it forward. That is one of the biggest highlights with him.

"John Stones has been pushed into more of a midfielder - I can see that happening with Gvardiol too. He’s really good at low passing, high passes, diagonal passes in switching sides and he’s really good at dribbling as well, especially with that pressure of a highly intensive press, which we are seeing more and more commonly in the Premier League now. He's someone to really counter that tactic.

"It’s kind of a no-brainer why someone like Pep Guardiola would want him as someone who can defend high up the pitch, being this agile defender while being completely able to find good solutions in possession. He can defend as a left-back in a back four but at the same time build up as the left centre-back in a back three. All of his attributes suit that [Guardiola’s] type of game.

"Because he is 21 and a good all-rounder in both attacking and defensive phases, he has a lot of abilities. Guardiola really has his work cut out deciding where he wants to play him. He really is a dream prospect at his young age."

