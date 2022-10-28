Eddie Howe has praised Callum Wilson for his form since returning from injury after scoring two goals in five games.

When asked how he has come through Newcastle's recent games physically, Howe said: "He performed to a very high level physically for the team.

"Everyone knows the way we want to play and with that method of play comes a big responsibility on the number nine to set us off in terms of our off-the-ball plan.

"I thought he executed that very well as he always has done for me. With the ball he has certain demands that are placed upon him as well.

"His all-round game was very good, his goal was an excellent goal and probably underestimated how good that finish was but I was very pleased with him."

H﻿owe was asked about Wilson's World Cup chances and whether he is peaking at the right time to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans.

H﻿e said: "He’s always got huge motivation whenever he plays, whether it’s England or Newcastle.

"Callum is that player that is very driven. If you look at his history and his background he has always had that since I first met him.

"He knew where he wanted to go in his career and he had high expectations of himself. I don’t think that has changed and that’s his biggest plus."