Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says summer signing Sekou Mara "is not at the level" to warrant a regular starting spot as he needs "longer to adapt".

The 20-year-old scored six goals in 26 league games last season at Bordeaux but is yet to score for the Saints or hold down a starting spot.

The attacker did score four goals in the midweek B-team fixture where Southampton beat Middlesbrough 8-1.

Asked what Mara needs to do to feature in the first team, Hasenhuttl said: "The intensity in the game, especially the runs against the ball, is definitely not on the level we need to have to press.

"The issue we have is that players are not used to doing it, so it takes a while longer to adapt. You see some other players have no problem adapting quick to this game but some just take a bit longer. This can take years to learn."