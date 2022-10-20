Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

I﻿n addition to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return, Everton also welcomed back Anthony Gordon from suspension after five yellow cards.

But they had a frustrating first half where Newcastle took charge of midfield and chances were at a premium. Calvert-Lewin was keen to make an impression, perhaps too keen, when he scythed down Bruno Guimaraes early on.

Gordon, who Everton thought had been fouled in the penalty area, needlessly followed him into the book after a scuffle with Kieran Trippier.

Everton have been careful to manage Calvert-Lewin's return after a "freak" knee injury before the season started, and his header aside - Everton's only effort towards goal - he was energetic if not on the same wavelength as his team-mates.

The England striker tested Pope with a shot but was offside, and couldn't get on the end of two Demarai Gray cutbacks before he was withdrawn midway through the second half.

Jordan Pickford was subjected to boos throughout the match because of his Sunderland heritage, but showed the maturity that Lampard spoke of on Tuesday by keeping his cool to deny Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar.

Although there was a second-half improvement, Lampard, who is still building a new-look Everton side, will be disappointed with a lack of goal threat and the type of link-up play Newcastle showed in midfield.