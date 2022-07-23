Morris in focus as United face Fleetwood

Fans of Aberdeen and Hibernian will no doubt be asking their Dundee United mates for a scouting report on Shayden Morris after this afternoon's friendly against Fleetwood Town.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin on Friday admitted that the 20-year-old winger, who has also been linked with Hibs, is on his radar.

Preparing for next week's Scottish Premiership kick-off against Livingston, United will be hoping for a better result than last week's 2-0 home loss to Sunderland as they face the League One side now managed by former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Scott Brown at Highbury Stadium.

Old foe Shaun Rooney, who switched from St Johnstone this summer, is also now part of Brown's squad.