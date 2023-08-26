Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace: Key stats

  • Since the start of last season, Crystal Palace have picked up 26 points from losing positions in the Premier League, eight points more than any other side.

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League London derbies (W6 D6), after losing five out of 10 before that (W2 D3).

  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have failed to score in the first half of 256 games in the competition, 39 more games than any other side.

  • Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen ended a run of 30 Premier League games without a goal, last scoring against Manchester City in August 2022. He also becomes the first Danish player to score on his 100th appearance in the competition.

  • Brentford forward Kevin Schade scored his first-ever Premier League goal in his 21st appearance in the competition, becoming the 40th German to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

