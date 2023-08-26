Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace: Key stats

Since the start of last season, Crystal Palace have picked up 26 points from losing positions in the Premier League, eight points more than any other side.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League London derbies (W6 D6), after losing five out of 10 before that (W2 D3).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have failed to score in the first half of 256 games in the competition, 39 more games than any other side.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen ended a run of 30 Premier League games without a goal, last scoring against Manchester City in August 2022. He also becomes the first Danish player to score on his 100th appearance in the competition.