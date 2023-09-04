Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian: Your views

We asked for your reaction to Aberdeen's home defeat by Hibernian on Sunday. Here is a selection of your responses:

Ada: Really disappointed by today's performance. Poor defending and frankly no goal threat. We never looked like scoring. I have great faith in Barry Robson, but the players just are not working well as a team. We have so many new faces sitting, apparently, not good enough to start, which is a really concern going forward.

Donald: I realise it's still early days for this team of strangers, but there's still much to be concerned about from a Dons point of view. No creativity, none. Long balls, giving away possession, scrappy midfield play, lack of composure on the ball. Lack of shots on target. Dons looked pedestrian. I really fear for what Frankfurt and PAOK will do to us.

Jimbob: All out of ideas. Maybe we should let Robson go and instate Robson as interim manager. We haven't done well since he got the job permanently after all. What an abominable performance. Once again not at the races and horrendously weak at the back.

Andy: I think this is two games now where Robson has referenced tiredness in his post-match interview. This is clearly a worry with six midweek European games coming up this side of Christmas.

Niall: Another European hangover performance by the Dons, with very little penetration and drive. That said, the two goals conceded exposed the often disconnect in the defence with so many new faces. The upcoming hectic schedule after the International break should be the impetus for this big squad to gel quickly.

Chay: Terrible performance. Manager and team all should hang there heads in shame. After Thursday's disaster, we should have played them off the park. No talent, no heart and a suspect manager.

Angus: I think the squad is still developing and we will need time. But I think that we can't afford to lose 2-0 at home to a Hibs side that has lost their first three and have just sacked their manager. Something needs to change if we want to be successful in the cup, league and in Europe.