Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Newcastle could have had it wrapped up, should have had it wrapped up, but Liverpool hung on and on and then got better and better.

"The changes Klopp made were brilliant. He threw on Darwin Nunez and Jota and what he hoped would happen, happened.

"But with Newcastle it was about the mentality of knowing they can go and beat a team like Liverpool. They didn't know, and that's the difference. Liverpool know they can come back from these positions."