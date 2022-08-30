Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

11 April 2015, about 16:50, and Leicester City were bottom of the Premier League.

One minute later, Jamie Vardy scored the third goal at West Brom and, after 19 weeks, the Foxes jumped to 18th and would go on to perform probably the greatest of great escapes.

On Sunday, some 2,697 days later - or seven years, four months and 18 days - Leicester again found themselves propping up the Premier League.

Nigel Pearson lost his job as manager for off-the-pitch reasons in 2015 and was replaced by Claudio Ranieri, who then achieved the impossible dream and gave hope to smaller clubs everywhere.

Even after winning the league, Claudio was sacked the following season with Leicester still in the Champions League but 17th in the top flight and facing possible relegation.

OK, that was February and we've now only played four games, but the 5000-1 title triumph was where it may have started to go wrong - big wages paid to average players who didn’t perform.

We trust Top to sort out this mess, and his current actions may stop us ending up in a Barcelona or Leeds United situation - but if things don’t improve by the World Cup, Brendan Rodgers may have to start looking over his shoulder.

With your team bottom of the table, what do you think needs to happen before the transfer deadline to help Leicester? Have your say here