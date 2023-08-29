West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen joined BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club to discuss the Hammers' fine start to the season.

He has explained how he feels manager David Moyes does not get the credit he deserves, stating: "When I joined, they were in a relegation battle.

"He kept the club up, then we had two seasons of finishing sixth and seventh, getting to a Europa League semi-final, going all the way and winning the Conference League.

"What he has done for the club probably doesn't get enough credit. But that's just noise. The players respect the manager, respect his ways."

