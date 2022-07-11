Arsenal coaching role a 'huge honour' - Wilshere

Jack Wilshere has described rejoining Arsenal as the club's under-18s head coach as a "huge honour" after the Gunners confirmed his appointment.

Wilshere, who announced his retirement from playing last week, will be taking on his first coaching role.

Mehmet Ali has also been appointed as the club's new under-21s head coach.

"It’s no secret that I love this club," said Wilshere. "I love what we stand for and a big part of my life was spent in this academy, some of the best days of my life.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm ready. I'm hungry and can’t wait to help these young players thrive and be the best they can be on and off the pitch."