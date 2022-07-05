Defender Dion Sanderson will return to Birmingham on a season-long loan, where he spent the first part of last season.

The 22-year-old helped Birmingham to seven clean sheets in 16 appearances last season before returning to Wolves midway through the campaign.

He returned to help bolster Bruno Lage's options but ended the season at QPR after being sent out on loan again.

Despite being in training with Lage's side, he will now make the loan move back to St. Andrews, joining fellow academy prospect Ryan Giles, who is on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough.

Matt Jackson, strategic player marketing manager at Wolves, said: “This move is going to give Dion more exposure to a league he’s comfortable in and it’s so important young players gain good experience now. Once they can get themselves to 100 games at a certain level, they can be considered experienced, and that’s what we’re trying to do with Dion."