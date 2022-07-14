By Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Manchester United are playing two games in Melbourne - on Friday against local A League side Melbourne Victory and next Tuesday against Crystal Palace.

The organisers say over 150,000 tickets have been sold for the two matches, with over 40% from outside the state of Victoria. They are calling United's trip the centrepiece of a year of sport in the city.

In addition, it has been pointed out United are not travelling light.

Their entourage extends to 150 players and staff.