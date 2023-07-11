Manor Solomon has joined Tottenham on a free transfer after he was able to cancel his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk.

This is because in May, Fifa extended rules which allowed foreign players contracted to clubs affiliated to Ukrainian or Russian football associations to "unilaterally suspend their employment" because of the war in Ukraine.

The 23-year-old Israel winger arrives at Spurs on a five-year deal after spending last season on loan at Fulham, where he scored five goals in 24 appearances.

Solomon began his career in Israel with Maccabi Petah Tikva, where he made his professional debut as a 17-year-old. He scored eight goals in 73 appearances.

That led to his move to Shakhtar, where he gained Champions League experience and made 106 appearances for the Ukrainian side, scoring 22 goals.