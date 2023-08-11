Liverpool have agreed a British record £110m deal to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was a top target for Chelsea. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Blues had made the Ecuador international Caicedo a priority, but Liverpool have offered more for the 21-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea are interested in 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is not part of new Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique's plans. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

The Blues have triggered the £20m release clause in the contract of Leeds and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 24. (90min), external

Tottenham will consider a shock move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, if Harry Kane leaves the club for Bayern Munich. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Bayern have made an offer to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in a deal which will see him move on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Sports Germany), external

