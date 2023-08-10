Luton Town have signed forward Jacob Brown from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who has six caps for Scotland, told the club website: "It still doesn't feel real. I've known about the interest for a long time and since I've known about it, I've been so excited. So for it to be finally done, I'm over the moon.

"It's every kid's dream to play in the Premier League and I've not done it yet. I need to work hard and earn my chance. But if I do get that chance, I'm so grateful and looking forward to it.

"The journey the club has gone on and where it has come from, you can see how much it means to the players, the staff and the fans to be going into the Premier League. To be a part of that now, I'm buzzing for it, and I'm just going to work my hardest and give my all for the fans."

Hatters manager Rob Edwards added: "Jacob really suits the way we want to play. He has power, speed, athleticism, a really good engine to press and continually do that. He can score goals and we want him to be ruthless when he gets the opportunities.

"He scored 20 goals across the past two seasons playing a high share of his minutes out wide, so it's a really positive signing for us because he's a great lad, a great human being, and I know he'll fit into the group easily."

Luton have not confirmed the length of contract Brown has signed.