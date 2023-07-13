Captain O'Hara the 'perfect example'

Mark O'Hara says it is a "privilege" to be named club captain of St Mirren.

The midfielder, 27, donned the captain's armband many a time last season on a stand-in basis for Joe Shaughnessy, but this term it will be all his, supported by vice-captain, Marcus Fraser.

"It's a huge honour," the Player of the Year winner said.

"I’ve loved every minute I’ve been at the club, it means a lot to me and my family. It’s a privilege to be the captain.

"It’s an experienced dressing room with a lot of big characters and a lot of us push in the same direction. There’s a lot of boys you can go to for advice and help in the team and I think that’s why we’ve been successful. Hopefully we can continue that."

Manager Stephen Robinson praised Mark’s leadership and said, "He’s the perfect example to every player.

"He goes about his business very quietly, he has an assuredness about him and he has the respect of every player at the club."