Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Moussa Diaby did not play in Aston Villa's pulsating 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in Philadelphia.

However, Villa's new forward has got boss Unai Emery salivating at the potential for his attack this season.

"His best part is his capacity to run in behind," said Emery. "We are really excited with the qualities he will give us."

About those qualities. You do not become a £50m player without having something special in your locker. For Diaby, that is pace, flexibility and a desire to make something happen with the ball.

Clearly, Villa are over-reliant on Ollie Watkins as a central striker, but Diaby will not provide competition for the England man; instead he can operate anywhere across the front three - most likely on either flank, but also as a second striker off Watkins.

He even has experience of playing alongside new team-mate Leon Bailey, and the two could work neatly in tandem, as they did previously at Bayer Leverkusen.

Last season, Diaby scored nine goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances, plus five more in the Champions League and Europa League. He notched an additional 10 assists to his card as well.

He did not make the France squad for the World Cup, but then there is a fair bit of competition in his position and head coach Didier Deschamps is naturally conservative.

Even so, Diaby has still won 10 caps, and form in the Premier League would be difficult for the national team to ignore.

A winger who loves a shot and possesses the dynamism and incisive thrust Villa will need for their progressive style under Emery.

At just 24, and with experience of European football but a desire to learn, Emery feels he has unearthed a gem that will help Villa to the next level.