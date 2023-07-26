Danilo expected to arrive for Rangers medical

Rangers have had an offer of around £5m plus add-ons accepted by Feyenoord for Brazilian striker Danilo and the 24-year-old is expected to arrive in Scotland within days to undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal worth £39,000-per-week. (AD), external

There is confusion over the future of Scott Wright with the 25-year-old winger having been spotted back in training with Rangers days after being interviewed on Sky Sports on his way to Turkey to complete an expected £500,000 transfer to Turkish top flight newcomers Pendikspor. (Daily Record), external

Manchester City have received bids from AZ Alkmaar and Westerlo for Scotland Under-21 winger Adedire Mebude on a permanent transfer, with a decision due to be made within days and the Premier League club retaining a buy-back clause for the former Rangers 19-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano), external

