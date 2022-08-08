Danny Murphy, former England midfielder

New season, same old Manchester United - and few clues about what will happen next.

The result was bad and the performance was disappointing but, for United fans, the worst part about Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Brighton was that there wasn't much of an indicator of the change that is coming under Erik ten Hag.

You have got to be careful not to get carried away when you analyse a manager's first game with his new team.

But fans would normally want to see what their new boss has been working on and get an idea of the kind of style of play he wants to implement.

If things don't go right on the pitch immediately, you are more forgiving, but you would still expect to see some signs of how it will all come together, when everything does bed in.

There were not many of those signs at Old Trafford, however.

