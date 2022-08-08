We asked you for your thoughts after Brighton kicked off the season with a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Here are some of your responses:

Richard: A fantastic team performance today. Brighton had to dig in deep in the second half, but on the whole were the better side, as the score shows. Manchester United struggled to deal with the midfield of Brighton running at them in the first half and this allowed Lallana to spray the ball around at will. Pascal Gross was MOTM.

Peter: It isn’t ‘despite’ player departures it’s ‘in reaction to’ player departures. Remaining players have the confidence of club, supporters and manager. It means everything to a small club like Brighton.

Mark: An absolutely stellar performance from Brighton!

Keith: Nothing can be a surprise anymore with Brighton & Hove Albion. They are a superbly managed team with class players.