'Be cautious what you read' - Burrows

Graham Alexander was barely out the Fir Park door before stories started to emerge about a familiar face replacing him.

A story in the Daily Record claimed Stephen Robinson, the man in the dugout for St Mirren against Well tomorrow, was top of the Motherwell board's wish list.

"What I would always caution 'be very cautious what you read in newspapers'," chief executive Alan Burrows told Sportsound.

"I would like not to be drawn for the professionalism of everybody to talk about another club's manager. I think it would be disrespectful to St Mirren and doubly disrespectful to St Mirren given we are playing them tomorrow.

"I also wouldn't want to prejudice anyone else who came forward."

On Alexander's departure, he added: "What is important to say and this has been lost quite early that this was very much a mutual situation.

"This was a genuine case of both parties coming together. We both agreed after the conversation that both Graham Alexander and Motherwell part company. It's been a difficult week to be frank, but certainly difficult when you lose a manager at any time. Everyone feels a collective responsibility.

"Sitting in the hours after the event, it's something we all reflect on and think 'Could we have done more?'

"I'm not naive enough to think we weren't going to have discussions, but that was expedited by Graham approaching us on Friday morning."