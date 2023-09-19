Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Championship game at Hull City (kick-off 19:45 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Farke confirmed left-back Junior Firpo (hip) remains out. Striker Patrick Bamford (hamstring) is back in training with the squad, but not expected to feature this week. Ethan Ampadu, who picked up a knock at the end of the Millwall victory, is set to be fit.

Few changes are expected for the Hull game because Farke wants to keep the momentum going. The German said his side are "playing with a bit more freedom and confidence".

Farke insisted that the style of play is important, especially for fans. However, he added: "It’s not like figure skating where you get a mark for beauty. But it’s important you play a style of football that the whole community and area stands for."

On leaving Jamie Shackleton out to allow Sam Byram to return at left-back, the United boss said: "It’s the hardest part of my job to disappoint players. For me, it’s about valuing players - not just if they play 90 minutes."

Farke was full of praise for Shackelton, who he said is someone who gives everything all the time and can play anywhere. He added: "I love this player."

