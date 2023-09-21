Burnley v Manchester United: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 24 Premier League games against promoted sides (W17 D6), going down 4-1 at Watford in November 2021. They've won the last eight of those in a row, their
longest streak since a run of 12 between May 2011 and March 2013.
Burnley have received a red card in three of their last six Premier League matches (Matt Lowton vs Aston Villa in May 2022, Anass Zaroury vs Man City in August, Lyle Foster vs Nottingham Forest in September),
one more than they received in their previous 200 top-flight games combined (2).
Only Erling Haaland (29) has had more shots than Man Utd's Marcus Rashford in the Premier League so far this season (23). However, just six of Rashford's 23 attempts have been on target, scoring just one goal.
Burnley haven’t won any of their last 13 Premier League games in August and September (D4 L9) since enjoying a 2-0 win over Norwich in September 2019.