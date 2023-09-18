We asked for your views on Saturday's game between West Ham United and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Bert: Like the Brighton game we soaked up the pressure, but unlike the Brighton game we squandered our chances in front of goal. Pep Guardiola put his wingers very wide in the second half and packed the midfield. We couldn't cover both, which resulted in the equaliser 40 seconds into the second half. On the positive side, we played some good passing football.

Ian: While disappointed with the end result we competed really well - especially in the first half against possibly best team in the world. Had we not conceded so early in the second half, we would have asked more questions of City. We could've sneaked it with the Antonio chance, but we should look on this performance as a positive. Onwards and upwards. COYI.

Paul: We can’t keep playing this way - 10-15% possession - and expect to get a result. We are not good enough! We can’t take constant pressure and hope to score on the break. We have improved but this is not the gameplan to concede possession and hope to score on the break. I’m pleased with how the season has started, but let’s not get carried away.

Dave: Moyes is giving us the worst style of football I have ever seen at West Ham. I have supported the club for 55 years and to see us just sit back and let the opposition come at us and score. Zouma cannot run, left-back doesn’t know where he is and just one up front. Please go, Moyes.

Man City fans

Gary: It's looking ominous for the rest of the league already, especially considering who has to come back into the squad. The new signings have settled well. Jeremy Doku looks like an exciting prospect. This was a tricky fixture on paper, but patience was the order of the day and that finally brought an excellent result.

Scott: What a fabulous game of football. West Ham fans should be very proud of their team. They gave City a real test, despite what the stats might say. Doku played an excellent game and he will get better as he settles. Alvarez is special - his shot against the post showed what he is all about. Still much work to be done, but five wins give a great platform.

Steve: Classy, professional performance from City. West Ham are a difficult team to play, but City created numerous chances which on another day would have made the score even more convincing.

Andy: Doku played brilliantly and scored a good goal. If he can sort his crossing out he will scare Premier League defenders to death. Downside - bad first touch for West Ham goal.