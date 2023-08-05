Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Matheus Franca is officially Crystal Palace's first attacking acquisition of the summer and, on the surface, an ambitious continuation of a youth-focused transfer policy.

The 19-year-old, fresh from the middle of a Brasileiro campaign for Flamengo, ticks many of the boxes his new teammates did in seasons past.

Young, technically gifted on the ball, with a willingness to tackle - it is easy to understand why he became a priority for the club's sporting director, Dougie Freedman.

However, this move does mark a departure from the usual strategy, if only due to location and specifics.

Palace, often a team that makes 'calculated' gambles regarding younger players, have veered towards leagues they are comfortable with and players with many minutes and appearances, for example Michael Olise and Marc Guehi with their experience in the Championship.

From a scouting perspective, it is understandable if this made assessing or projecting their path to the Premier League easier.

Franca, on the other hand, has had limited game time as part of a competitive Flamengo attack. Despite goals and bright flashes of ability, he has only slight more than 1,000 minutes and 12 starts in his home league. Joining as, what may end up being, the club's third most-expensive signing to date also brings added pressure.

However, with higher risk can come higher reward. Crystal Palace do not usually delve into non-European markets, and have never acquired a youth international from a footballing hotbed like Brazil.

Palace fans must temper their short-term expectations for a player who has only recently turned 19.

He may be from South America rather than south London, but he fits the profile of what this fanbase adores.