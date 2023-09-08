Joe Worrall says he is "over the moon" to have signed a contract extension with Nottingham Forest.

The defender, who joined the club in 2011 and has now made 220 appearances for the side, has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him with the Reds until 2026.

Worrall has become a key figure in Steve Cooper's team, captaining them in their promotion winning campaign in 2021-22 and in their first season back in the top flight.

"I'm over the moon and just so pleased to extend my time with the club," said the 26-year-old.

"You only have to look to the future and it looks very bright. Everybody knows how much we care to try and improve as a team and try and push on as a club.

"The owner has proved time and time again that he's creating the Forest family and building a real identity within the football club, not just in the club, but in the league and in world football. We want to become that force again."

Worrall won a lot of praise for his most recent performance against Chelsea where he took to the field despite the recent tragic loss of his uncle and helped Forest secure their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1995, with head coach Cooper saying "it was the best of Nottingham."

Forest's chief football officer Ross Wilson said: "We were pleased to reach an agreement with Joe recently to extend his contract and I know that Joe was equally pleased to do so."

