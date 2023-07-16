Celtic linked with veteran centre-half Evans

Central defender Jonny Evans, the 35-year-old available as a free agent after five years with Leicester City, is being targeted by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with the Northern Irish pair having worked together recently at the side relegated from the Premier League. (Liverpool Echo), external

Busan IPark central midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, the 22-year-old who is a target for Celtic, has revealed that he was first told of the Scottish champions' interest by a South Korean army sergeant while he was on loan to Gimcheon Sangmu. (Sunday Mail), external

Yang Hyun-jun says he is leaving South Korean club Gangwon for Celtic with some sadness as his side are sitting in relegation trouble as club chief executive Kim Byung-ji confirmed a transfer fee of £2.15m had been agreed with the Scottish champions for the 21-year-old midfielder. (Sunday Mail), external

Celtic have made an enquiry for 28-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. (Football Insider), external

Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has agreed personal terms with Turkish club Fenerbahce ahead of a £7.7m transfer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

MK Dons' Scottish manager, Graham Alexander hopes Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who is wanted by Sevilla and Real Betis, earns a big-money move to boost his own summer spending for the League Two club because of a sell-on clause for the 22-year-old. (Sunday Mail), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.