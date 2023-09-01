Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United: Key stats

  • Jarrod Bowen became the first player to score in each of West Ham's first three away games in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1930-31. Bowen had scored just three goals in his previous 54 away appearances in the Premier League prior to this season.

  • Luton Town are only the sixth side to lose their first three Premier League games in their first ever season in the competition, after Wimbledon in 1992-93, Swindon Town in 1993-94, Leicester City in 1994-95, West Brom in 2002-03, and Wolves in 2003-04.

  • West Ham have now won each of their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides – their longest ever winning run against such opposition in the top-flight.

  • Having won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions coming into tonight (D1), Luton suffered their first defeat at Kenilworth Road since going down 0-1 to Burnley in the Championship back in February.

Related Topics