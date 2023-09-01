Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United: Key stats

Jarrod Bowen became the first player to score in each of West Ham's first three away games in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1930-31. Bowen had scored just three goals in his previous 54 away appearances in the Premier League prior to this season.

Luton Town are only the sixth side to lose their first three Premier League games in their first ever season in the competition, after Wimbledon in 1992-93, Swindon Town in 1993-94, Leicester City in 1994-95, West Brom in 2002-03, and Wolves in 2003-04.

West Ham have now won each of their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides – their longest ever winning run against such opposition in the top-flight.