Manchester City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old moved to the Premier League last summer from Sporting Lisbon and made 41 appearances for the West Midlands side.

"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I've admired for a long time," he said.

"The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn’t turn down.

“I learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Matheus possesses real quality and will bring a fresh dynamic to this team. He is a player who can play passes that open defences, he can beat players and he is technically excellent.

“Everyone knows Pep improves players – we have seen it so often – and we cannot wait to see how Matheus develops under his manager."

