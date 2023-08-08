County sign Salford defender Leak

Ross County have announced the signing of defender Ryan Leak from Salford City on an unspecified length of contract.

Leak, 26, started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but joined Spanish side Burgos having never made a senior appearance for Wolves, and then moved back to England with Burton Albion, before signing for Salford in 2022.

“I am delighted Ryan has decided to join Ross County," manager Malky Mackay said.

"At 25, he is a terrific age to join the club, and has experience abroad and domestically, which we hope to add to in the SPFL. We have had to be patient to add some experience on the left-hand side of defence, but are delighted to be able to do that with Ryan”.