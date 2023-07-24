Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell striker Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the 29-year-old to sign a new contract, which has Manchester United back on alert over signing the England captain. (Mirror), external

Atalanta's Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, wants to complete a move to Old Trafford by the end of the month having already agreed personal terms with United. (Teamtalk), external

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are in talks over a deal for United defender Eric Bailly. (Sky Sports), external

