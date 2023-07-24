Transfer news: United may go back in for Kane after contract ultimatum

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell striker Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the 29-year-old to sign a new contract, which has Manchester United back on alert over signing the England captain. (Mirror)

Atalanta's Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, wants to complete a move to Old Trafford by the end of the month having already agreed personal terms with United. (Teamtalk)

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are in talks over a deal for United defender Eric Bailly. (Sky Sports)

