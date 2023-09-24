Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

A clean sheet, three points and a goal to end your main striker's dry spell - it's likely Aston Villa could not be more pleased with how things panned out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins had not scored in the league since the final day of last season and there has been the odd dissenting Villa voice about his place in the side.

But form is temporary and class permanent, so the old adage goes and, having fed off scraps for much of the game against Chelsea, Watkins proved that with a wonderfully accurate finish for the winning goal.

It was the collective performance that will delight Unai Emery most, though.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres were excellent at the heart of the Villa defence and when they were breached Emiliano Martinez produced one of the type of inspirational displays Villa fans have been accustomed to.

The win was an excellent response to the midweek European disappointment and, sitting sixth even at such an early stage, Villa fans will be rightly excited to see how far they can go this season under the Spaniard.