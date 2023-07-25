Late Olusanya winner earns vital win for St Mirren

Toyosi Olusanya's injury-time winner ensured St Mirren grabbed a vital Viaplay Cup group win at fifth-tier Cowdenbeath.

The Premiership visitors were frustrated by their Lowland League hosts, who had Kevin Smith dismissed late on, for 94 minutes before Olusanya bundled in his first goal for the Paisley club.

The victory means St Mirren's hopes of progression are in their own hands as a win at home to Group H leaders Forfar Athletic on Saturday would secure top spot.