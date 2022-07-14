Will Swan was full of praise for Nottingham Forest under-23 coach Andy Reid after completing his loan move to Mansfield Town.

Swan said all the staff at the club are "great" and acknowledged Reid as an "unbelievable coach".

"I loved playing under him and we got on really well," Swan told BBC Radio Nottingham. "He knew how I liked to play how to get the best out of me."

The 21-year-old is eager to continue his development at his hometown club after completing the loan switch.

"It's nice for me to come back here and play. It's where I was born and grew up so it is a pleasure to come and play for Mansfield and get a load of chances to play.

"Being from Mansfield it is nice to have all my friends and family, they are from round here. It is nice to be able to play for Mansfield.

"[The fans can expect] goals I hope. I am eager to play, get chances to score and learn and become better and help the team."

