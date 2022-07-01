England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who are the three Chelsea youngsters aiming for glory?

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

The goalkeeper started his career at Burton and made two appearances there when he returned to the club on loan. He featured for the first time in a senior matchday squad as an unused substitute in October's Carabao Cup win over Southampton. The 19-year-old kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Israel that saw England top the group.

Bashir Humphreys

The 19-year-old defender, who signed his first professional contract in October, started two of the group games, but was an unused substitute for the semi-final.

Harvey Vale

Vale, 18, has captained England in three of the four matches during this campaign, only passing it on during the Israel match when England named a much-changed side.

A highly rated prospect, he was given his Chelsea debut by Thomas Tuchel in the FA Cup last season. He plays in a variety of positions and, although he is primarily a number 10, he has been playing in wide areas.

Meet the rest of the squad

Watch Israel v England on BBC Sport from 18:40 here