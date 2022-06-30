Arsenal have made a third offer to Ajax for defender Lisandro Martinez, who is valued at £43m by the Eredivisie champions. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners, Chelsea and Tottenham will hold talks with Torino over defender Gleison Bremer, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian. (90min), external

The club have held talks with former midfielder Jack Wilshere, as the Gunners look to fill their under-23 and under-18 head coach positions. (Standard), external

