Transfer news: De Jong setback for United

Manchester United's hopes of signing 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona have been dealt a blow with the Spanish club claiming they do not need to sell players this summer. (Mirror), external

Nottingham Forest have agreed a loan deal with United for goalkeeper Dean Henderson that includes an option to buy for £20m. (Mail), external

Real Madrid hope to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, despite competition from United and Liverpool over a £78m deal. (Metro), external

The Red Devils are favourites to sign 22-year-old Porto and Portugal midfielder Vitinha, who has a release clause of 40m euros (£34m). (A Bola - in Portuguese), external

United are expecting Andreas Pereira to return to Old Trafford following a loan spell with Flamengo, who have no intention of using the 10.5m euros option to buy him. (Fabrizio Romano), external

