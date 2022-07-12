Football's greatest individual comebacks - Santi Cazorla

As Christian Eriksen's football journey gets set for another twist with a likely summer transfer, we've taken a look at other players who have made incredible comebacks from serious injury and illness.

A freak Achilles injury not only threatened to bring a premature end to Santi Cazorla's blossoming career, but also put his ability to walk in doubt.

The diminutive midfielder was playing for Spain in a friendly against Chile in September 2013 when he broke a small bone in his ankle in an innocuous challenge. While the injury was not enough to prevent him from playing, after a few months he began to suffer pain "every day" and was forced to come off in a Champions League match against Ludogorets Razgrad in October 2016.

Eleven painstaking operations followed, one of which led to gangrene and Cazorla being told he should be "satisfied" if he managed to walk again. The Spaniard had his Achilles completely reconstructed in May 2014, with doctors grafting skin from his left arm - including part of a tattoo - to his right ankle.

He left Arsenal after his contract expired in May 2018 but was offered a route back into the game with Villarreal, with whom Cazorla began his professional career. He now plays for Qatari club Al Sadd.

