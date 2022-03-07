Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City and Liverpool push each other “to insane levels” and praised the standard of the Premier League.

After City’s resounding Manchester derby win on Sunday, Guardiola said Liverpool were “the toughest opponent” he’d had as a manager and Klopp says the feeling is mutual.

“I could give that statement back to him,” he said. “The amount of points the two teams have both collected over the past seasons, we push each other to insane levels.

“I don’t think City would have got the same amount of points without us, nor us without them.

“It makes it very interesting. We play against the strongest teams in the world in this league.

“There are no easy games but that’s the challenge and we enjoy it.”