Analysis: Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Bournemouth's winless start to the Premier League season continued with defeat against Arsenal.

The home side didn't create many notable chances and were rash in the box, conceding two penalties after Max Aarons and Ryan Christie committed fouls on Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard respectively.

The Cherries have failed to win any of their last 11 Premier League games (D3 L8) - the longest ongoing winless run of any current top-flight side.

They have also scored just once at home this season, a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the beginning of the campaign in August.

Bournemouth's lack of threat in front of goal was highlighted by the fact only one of their eight shots was on target and it was an easy catch for David Raya following Christie's effort.

New manager Andoni Iraola will be hoping his side can turn things around and record their first win of the season when they travel to Everton next weekend.