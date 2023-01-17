Burrows' departure sums up Motherwell's problems

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

It’s been a week of both predictability and uncertainty for the Steelmen, and honestly, I am apathetic at best now. The club I love is falling further and further from grace and it seems nothing can stop it. Alan Burrows resigning just sums up the situation we are in.

I know myself and many others called on the board to do something about our situation but I never for one second believed Burrows would interpret that as the fans wanting him to leave.

That man is the personification of Motherwell FC. I’m certain if you were to cut his finger then claret and amber coloured blood would come out.

I won’t try speculate as to why he’s left; no one will know the real reason until he tells us, and speculation can only make a situation like this worse.

‘Flow’ was one of the best Chief Executives we’ve had, he understood the club inside out and wasn’t afraid to communicate in real time with fans inspiring a transparency that other clubs could only dream of having with the chief members of their boards.

Now he’s gone, anxieties have turned from fixing the team to replacing the closest thing we had to an owner.

I salute you Alan Burrows and no matter where you end up going you’ll always have a place at Fir Park.