Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Historically, Tottenham do little business in January, and this season seems to be no exception so far (which is concerning as we continue to leak goals at the back, while also lacking the creativity and skill to outscore opponents).

But we struck gold with last season’s winter window signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. Both fitted straight into the starting line-up, were instrumental in earning Champions League qualification and continue to be an integral part of the team.

I guess hindsight tells us that 2020 saw possibly our worst deal when we let Christian Eriksen go to Inter Milan.

We have still failed to replace his creativity, free-kicks and goals from midfield.

