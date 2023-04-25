'Wigan prepared to sell Shinnie but want six-figure fee'

Wigan Athletic are prepared to sell Graeme Shinnie, the midfielder on loan to Aberdeen, this summer, have already had discussions with the Pittodrie club but would be looking for a six-figure fee for the 31-year-old. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie has insisted he is loving life at Pittodrie as he downplayed transfer links to Bristol City. (The Scotsman), external

Bristol City target Ross McCrorie says he is focused on Aberdeen's bid to finish third in the Scottish Premiership and has backed interim manager Barry Robson to be given the job permanently. (Press & Journal), external

Ross McCrorie will bank former club Rangers a six-figure bonus if the 25-year-old Aberdeen defender clinches a £2m switch to Championship outfit Bristol City this summer. (The Herald), external

