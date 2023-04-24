First team coach Ryan Mason has been installed as Spurs new head coach after the departure of Cristian Stellini.

"Ryan knows the club and the players well," said Daniel Levy. "We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

"I met with the player committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.

"We are all clear we need to deliver performances."

Mason took charge of Spurs briefly at the end of the 2020-21 season after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

He won four of his six Premier League games in charge and will be in the dugout for Thursday's home game with Manchester United.