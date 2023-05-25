Brighton are finishing "where they deserve to be", says former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon after watching Roberto de Zerbi's side push champions Manchester City at Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Albion will be playing European football next season for the first time in their history and Gabbidon could not disguise his admiration for the progress they have made.

"That was a great advert for our game," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "To see Brighton go up against City and outdo them in terms of possession was fantastic.

"It shows their expectations and where they are going as a football club - their ambition and drive. Look at the players they have and the way they play.

"It's where they deserve to be."

With success, however, comes interest from other clubs and Gabbidon was cautious about what might happen next.

"Teams will be looking at their players and you can throw the manager into that too," he said.

"They know it will happen but they have always got a contingency plan and are one step ahead of the game.

"It's a great model, and it's working, but it only takes a couple of bad signings and things can change."

Listen to full reaction from 29'36 on BBC Sounds