What was Tottenham's most memorable final day?

On 14 May 2017, Spurs signed off from their White Hart Lane home in style by beating Manchester United 2-1.

While this was not their final game of the season, it was their last at home as they had requested their final two games be played away to start construction on their new stadium.

This victory was a 14th consecutive home win in league competition - equalling a club record set in 1987 - and ensured Tottenham ended the season with a home record of played 19, won 17, drew two. They were unbeaten at White Hart Lane for the first time in 52 years.

During a fitting closing ceremony, players, ex-players and legends of the club stood in the middle of the pitch as Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur echoed throughout and a Rainbow magically appeared above the stadium.