Tottenham fans feel there "may have been some truth" in former manager Antonio Conte's comments about the club before he was sacked.

Speaking BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast after Spurs' defeat to Brentford, commentator Phil Parry said: "They were fourth, three points off third when they sacked Conte.

"Antonio Conte's departing words, maybe some of them unfair, maybe some were unwarranted, but I think there is an indication from listening to supporters that there may have been some truth in what was said about where the club is at this moment in time.

"They rarely fail to get over 60 points but they may do this time, their defence has been so poor and Harry Kane has been the one shining light. But Saturday was just another example where he scored an amazing goal but they still didn't get anything out of the game. Who knows where his head is at at this moment in time."

First-team coach Ryan Mason took charge after the sacking of interim head coach Cristian Stellini, but has not been able to help the team in their push for a top four spot.

Parry added: "I've got a lot of sympathy with Ryan Mason because if Antonio Conte can't get a tune out of the squad that they have got, Jose Mourinho can't get a tune out of the squad, then Ryan Mason hasn't got any chance. With all due respect to him, he's such an inexperienced coach at this moment in time.

"There is a lot of work that needs to be done."

