Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media, looking ahead to Saturday's Premier League fixture at home to Southampton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On the amount of money spent by some Premier League clubs on transfers in January, Frank said: "When you say 'financial fair play' and see the amount that clubs are spending, it’s not right. I would love it if there was something that could limit it a bit because it would be good for the Premier League and the European competitions."

Bottom club Southampton will be "more consistent and difficult to beat" under Nathan Jones, said Frank. "You can’t take anything for granted in the Premier League - the top seven are different beasts but the rest are very even when we play each other. We really need to perform well if we want to get three points."

Centre-back Pontus Jansson and midfielder Frank Onyeka are closing in on a return to first-team action after hamstring injuries, while Shandon Baptiste is back in full training before the visit of the Saints on Saturday.

Recent signing Kevin Schade is "getting better and better", according to Frank, after making his Premier League debut against Bournemouth on 14 January. "We had a good in-house game last Saturday and he was very promising - he scored a couple of goals and looked sharp. I’m pleased with what I’ve seen."

